Passengers can get COVID-19 antibody test at Moscow Domodedovo Airport

Moscow Domodedovo Airport has started offering an antibody test for COVID-19. You can get tested at the airport’s medical care facility, located in the terminal.

The results will be forwarded via an e-mail within 1-4 working days. Passengers are requested to provide a valid identity document before taking the test. You cannot get tested if you have symptoms of respiratory disease.

The airport medical staff wears personal protective equipment while conducting tests. The medical care room is cleaned thoroughly after every patient.

Passengers can also get a viral test for COVID-19 at the airport.

