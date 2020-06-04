New GM for Barbary Beach House Key West

DiamondRock Hospitality announced the appointment of Milos Davidovic as general manager of the Barbary Beach House Key West in Florida. Davidovic will oversee the team of hospitality professionals and day-to-day operations at the property, which is owned by DiamondRock Hospitality.

“Milos’s hospitality background includes luxury, boutique and global brand hotels, making him ideally suited to manage this property,” said Tom Healy, EVP/COO, DiamondRock Hospitality. “His extensive food and beverage experience will also be a tremendous advantage as we showcase our exceptional culinary offerings through island-style dining options, as well as weddings and intimate gatherings.”

With nearly two decades in the hospitality industry, Davidovic most recently worked as Director of Hotel Operations at The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Chicago. Prior to The Gwen, Davidovic was General Manager of Food and Beverage at The Kimpton Gray Chicago, located in the city’s bustling financial district. His eight years in the Chicago area also included time with Radisson Blu, InterContinental, Embassy Suites Lakefront Downtown Chicago, and ownership of Tuscanos Fine Italian Restaurant. Before The Windy City, Davidovic was part of the Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta Hotel team as well as part of the management team at Plaka bar and restaurant.

Enhanced cleaning and safety protocols are in place, as are restricted capacity at Barbary Beach House Key West and its restaurant per state executive orders. Social distancing guidelines are also in place throughout the property.

