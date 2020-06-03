Adam and Eve Day Spa to Enhance Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Tourism

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the newly opened Adam and Eve Day Spa location will add value to Jamaica’s health and wellness tourism market when the country begins to welcome visitors to the island.

“The Ministry of Tourism is very driven by health and wellness and the impact that can have on the development of people but also on the creation of a new products that will encourage more visitors can come to Jamaica during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, to get refreshed and rejuvenated.

The new Adam and Eve Day Spa facility that Garth and Kimisha Walker have put together here, can be put against the best that exists in the Caribbean, if not the Americas,” said Minister Bartlett following a tour of the facilities yesterday (June 2).

The spa, which began operations in April 2007, recently opened its new 10,000 square foot compound on Old Hope Road in Kingston. It features a rainforest massage-room, a spa and salon, in addition to retail and training spaces — with all furniture made in Jamaica.

“This Adam and Eve development is a statement of growth and of how small great ideas can develop and expand. Today’s tour has really been a fulfillment of a big vision and I want to congratulate the Walkers for taking this journey so well.

I looked at all the modern equipment that is here that will enable ultimate relaxation but more so, it is the statement of how wellness is going to be enhanced in Jamaica,” said the Minister.

The Ministry has placed much emphasis on developing Health and Wellness over the years and has created a Network, headed by acclaimed scientist Dr. Henry Lowe, to assist with creating an effective governance framework to make Jamaica’s wellness industry more internationally competitive. The Network has also been packaging, promoting and marketing health and wellness assets as an important tourism niche area.

More news about Jamaica.

#rebuildingtravel