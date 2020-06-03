The Impact Of COVID 19 On Broadband Internet

We all know that internet traffic has been skyrocketing over the years. Places that weren’t accessible by car not so long ago boast light speed connectivity now.

With broadband internet playing a major role in handling the current COVID-19 crisis, industry experts predict even higher demand in coming years.

Question is, how will this increased demand affect user ability to getting the best internet experience? Read on to find out.

A Well-Oiled Machine

There are crucial statistics on COVID-19 that need to be protected. Teenage coder Avi Schiffman went as far as refusing millions in advertising for his virus-tracking website, all because he knew it would slow the whole thing down.

Remote work is dependent on the internet, education can’t do without it, scientific research and government operations all need broadband internet. At this point, it’s a matter of priorities. Government connections are to be put first to allow for the important work they do.

Infrastructure will be given special attention by internet providers to ensure that connections are never compromised. Congestion of networks and cybersecurity threats will also be looked into carefully.

More Bang for your Buck

A lot of economies are on their knees right now and as a result families are not at ease. Everyone seems to be having financial trouble thanks to increased layoffs and retrenchments. That’s why access to the internet is becoming cheaper all around the world.

The importance of access to information cannot be overstated, especially at this time. Businesses need to operate and services need to be available. It’s for that reason that we ‘re beginning to see discounts, alternative payment methods and reductions in broadband costs.

Raising the Standards

Life is not the same, and we can’t behave as if it is. Industries have been called to adapt to the new reality of COVID-19 including new guidelines as to how to interact with customers.

The same applies to broadband internet providers, who now need to adapt to the new social distancing rules. Monitoring and management of networks will be done remotely as much as possible and technicians will become more adept at dealing with issues without having to go anywhere.

Adapt or Die

History is being made with each passing day. Never before has the Broadband Forum used video-conferencing to hold its meetings. Members have been meeting in person all this time, but that changes this year.

The Broadband Forum will host virtual meetings over digital platforms to reduce the risk of anyone catching the virus. These meetings won’t be as long as physical interactions would’ve been, but the overall schedule will remain the same to give the whole thing a sense of familiarity.

Catering to All

Families are watching more online TV, social media use has shot up and video-calling apps are gaining popularity. But, when internet traffic is high, connections get cut, downloads get slow and video feeds are lost.

In fact, Netflix viewers have reported lower quality streaming due to increased viewership that is affecting the platform’s capacity to cater to everyone.

Internet providers are therefore trying to find a balance, making sure that everyone is happy while helping government and health officials do their work without any delay or obstacles.

Changes in Supply Chains

There aren’t as many electronics going around because the focal point of the virus; China, also happens to be a leader in electronics manufacturing. This causes a disturbance in the supply chain, affecting the procurement and installation of telecoms equipment.

However, that didn’t stop some companies from doing what they do best. Factories in China owned by Huawei were reopened recently, shortly after a little stint of inactivity from December 2019.

Panic Button

We all expected 2020 to be the year of ‘twenty plenty’ but the opposite seems to be coming true. Strict travel restrictions mean less revenue from internet roaming. Customer numbers are being affected as well, with telecoms companies losing clients in the form of migrant workers.

Investments haven’t been spared by the impact of the virus either. Major sporting and trading events were supposed to facilitate the rollout of new internet technologies like 5G. With all considered, there’s no doubting that the industry will be forced to operate economically and with its future in mind.

Pulling the Plug

One would think that more people using the internet means mountains of money for service providers. This isn’t exactly true, and the challenges above confirm that. COVID-19 has been a litmus test for everyone, but the telecoms industry is as bright as a button in this regard, so don’t get your wires crossed!