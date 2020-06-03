Israel Tourism announces Purple Standard for re-opening and operating hotels

In preparation for reopening Israel to both domestic and international tourism, Israel’s Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Health have outlined a new “Purple Standard” for operating hotels in the country. For hotels to remain in compliance with the new standard, they must reach and maintain several benchmarks outlined by Ministry of Health officials that will deem the property safe for travelers.

“It’s extremely important that hotels across our country maintain a high level of health and sanitation standards to ensure travelers’ safety when visiting Israel,” said Asaf Zamir, Israel’s Minister of Tourism. “When we are able to open our borders to international travelers again, we want tourists to feel confident that Israel is taking every precaution to ensure they have a safe, pleasurable vacation in our beautiful and vibrant country.”

Though a date has not been set on when international travel will open again, the Ministry of Tourism is working diligently to implement safety measures across all aspects of travel within Israel, beginning with the “Purple Standard” protocol. These procedures include:

Universal rules of conduct for reducing infection, which includes wearing a face mask in all public spaces, maintaining a distance of a minimum of six feet apart, and frequent hand washing.

Guidelines for reopening of hotels which include benchmarks for pre-opening preparation, cleaning and disinfecting protocols, guidelines for cleaning the hotel water systems (such as pools), and a dedicated staff member to oversee all health and safety procedures.

Outlined guidelines for operations once the hotel is open, which include temperature checks for all staff, guests and visitors, installation of transparent plexiglass partitions at reception desks, clear signage detailing health and safety measures and restrictions to the number of guests in an elevator at one time.

Regular maintenance and sanitation of all facilities will be required to the highest health standard.

Kitchens and dining rooms at hotels will only be reopened once they have met the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health. All staff will be required to wear face masks and gloves while all seating will be arranged in accordance with social distancing measures. Dining hours will be expanded to allow for proper distancing.

Each room will undergo a thorough and deep sanitation process before a new guest is able to check in. Should it be determined that a guest may have been exposed, that room will close for seven days and will undergo a special sanitation process from an outside vendor to ensure it’s safe to re-enter.

Guests utilizing spa facilities will be required to fill out a health questionnaire and take a temperature check before any treatment is performed. Therapists and staff will all be required to wear masks and wash hands between each treatment. In addition, treatment rooms will be fully disinfected between each guest.

Outdoor meetings and events are allowed for up to 50 people while they stay in accordance with social distancing measures. Indoor events allow only eight people and require face masks.

Off-site supplier entry to the hotel will be reduced as much as possible. If suppliers must enter the property, they will undergo temperature checks and will be required to wear a mask.

Hotel brands within Israel have started to announce their reopening strategies, which are outlined below.

Isrotel: Isrotel has revealed its new health and safety protocols, which are up to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines and include enhanced sanitation, training of staff in new procedures, reduced gathering and increasing air quality.

Dan Hotels have released their health and safety measures, which include temperature checks, increased sanitation for all common areas and guest rooms, updated food & beverage programs and implementation of social distancing measures. The group also created an app that allows for less contact during the guests check in process and stay at their properties. In addition, guests will receive a care package upon arrival with a complimentary face mask, sanitizing gel and face wipes.

Brown Hotels have announced their Brown Clean program, which includes heightened cleaning protocols, temperature checks, masks required in all common areas, contactless check in to minimize exposure and restricting the number of rooms booked at any given time.

Fattal Hotel Management has issued their health and safety measures, which include special training for all staff, temperature checks for anyone entering their hotels, requiring masks in all public areas, highest standard of sanitation in all common areas and guest rooms, implementation of social distancing in all common areas and more.

Prima Hotels have released their health and safety protocols, which include increased sanitation throughout all areas of the hotel, contactless check in, temperature checks, sanitizing stations placed throughout each hotel, social distancing in common areas and a mask requirement.

Abraham Hostels is taking every precaution on all of their properties within the group and announced they will comply to the regulations outlined in the Purple Standard. All staff have been trained with the new protocols outlined by the Ministry to ensure a safe and enjoyable stay for travelers.

