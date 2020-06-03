Strong 6.9 Earthquake in Chile

A strong earthquake was measured 10 minutes at 19.39 UTC time on June 3 ( 10 min ago) in Northern Chile with a depth of 148 km

The epic center is in San Pedro de Atacama in Chile. San Pedro de Atacama is a town set on an arid high plateau in the Andes mountains of northeastern Chile. Its dramatic surrounding landscape incorporates desert, salt flats, volcanoes, geysers, and hot springs. The Valle de la Luna in the nearby Los Flamencos National Reserve is a lunarlike depression with unusual rock formations, a huge sand dune, and pink-streaked mountains.

