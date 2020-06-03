Germany may downgrade its EU travel warnings to ‘guidelines’

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced that the country’s government will discuss replacing the current COVID-19 travel warnings for EU member-states and several other associated countries with softer ‘travel guidelines’ tomorrow.

“We are preparing a resolution for the cabinet tomorrow, which is still being agreed within the government,” Maas told reporters on Tuesday.

“This week, we want to start by turning the travel warning we have for the European Union and the associated countries into travel guidelines,” the minister was quoted as saying.