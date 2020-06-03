Dubai malls and stores re-opening tomorrow

The authorities at the United Arab Emirates’ business hub, Dubai, began easing COVID-19 restrictions in late May, and some retail and wholesale businesses re-opened recently, subject to social distancing, along with cinemas and gyms.

Today, Dubai officials announced that the emirate will allow the full re-opening of shopping malls and private business enterprises starting on Wednesday, June 3.

Dubai’s economy, which relies heavily on retail, tourism, and hospitality, has suffered from the COVID-19 lockdown and travel restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak spread.

The Dubai-based Emirates airline, which flew to 157 destinations in 83 countries before the pandemic, grounded passenger flights in March and has since operated limited services.

