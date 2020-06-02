Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan launches new destinations

FlyArystan is pleased to announce the expansion of its route network,with the launch of new flights to Aktau, Atyrau and Aktobe.

From June 21, the airline will start to operate direct flights using Airbus A320 aircraft from Almaty to Aktau and return 5 times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. One-way fare starts from 12 999 tenge to 58 999 tenge.

From July 1, FlyArystan will regularly fly from Shymkent to Atyrau, Aktau and Aktobe:

Shymkent-Atyrau-Shymkent twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Shymkent-Aktobe-Shymkent twice a week on Mondays and Saturdays.

Shymkent-Aktau-Shymkent 3 times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“We regularly work on the expansion of route network providing the citizens with affordable and comfortable travel. Thanks to FlyArystan, this summer the people of Kazakhstan will be able to spend their holidays by the sea . The Caspian Sea will become closer and more affordable in June. We recommend passengers to book their trip and tickets in advance,” said Janar Jailauova, Director of Sales and Marketing at FlyArystan.

During March, the airline’s fleet was increased to five A320 aircraft, with a sixth aircraft added in April. All aircraft are configured with 180 seats. This fleet expansion has allowed an increase in the number of new destinations within the country. FlyArystan operates from hubs in Almaty and Nur-Sultan.

