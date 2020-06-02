Dusit adds beach hotel and shopping Center in Guam

Dusit International has expanded its management agreement with Tanota Partners, a Guam real estate investment and property development company, to operate the deluxe Dusit Beach Resort Guam and adjoining luxury shopping center, The Plaza. The partnership marks the newest additions to its Guam portfolio consisting of the luxury Dusit Thani Guam Resort, which opened in 2015 and which also adjoins The Plaza.

Formerly the Outrigger Guam Beach Resort, a beloved brand on Guam for over 20 years, the property will be renamed as Dusit Beach Resort Guam. Managed by Dusit International, Dusit Beach Resort Guam welcomes the existing employees into the Dusit family and looks forward to the team upholding its legacy of outstanding hospitality.

Located in the U.S. territory of Guam, a vibrant island destination approximately four hours by plane from Japan and major cities in Asia, Dusit Beach Resort Guam is conveniently situated only 15 minutes from Guam’s international airport in the heart of Tumon’s bustling tourist district. Families can shop, dine and build lasting memories while enjoying a variety of activities right along the resort’s crystal blue shore.

Dusit Beach Resort Guam comprises 604 rooms with a variety of restaurants, cafes, bars and spa. It is currently undergoing renovation projects which will showcase an all-new contemporary look and feel. Dusit Club guests can access upgraded amenities and services enjoyed in the exclusive Dusit Club Lounge. The resort also recently completed the installation of an all-new splash pad attraction for families.

Among the many local attractions is convenient shopping at The Plaza, the luxury retail and restaurant center now managed by Dusit. The Plaza is home to over 60 boutiques, cafes, bars and restaurants, including some of the world’s most exclusive luxury brands.

Guests will also enjoy easy access to the facilities and restaurants of the award-winning Dusit Thani Guam Resort, including highlights such as top-ranked fine-dining at Alfredo’s Steakhouse, fresh seafood and grill selections with outdoor seating at Tasi Grill, pastries and fine desserts from Dusit Gourmet, and so much more.

Inspired by the genuine island spirit of Guam, guests will feel they are among family at the Dusit Beach Resort Guam. Warm smiles and an abundance of excitement in preparation of every stay marks the journey from arrival to departure. A friendly “Hafa Adai” (“hello” in Guam’s native CHamoru language) from all staff will quickly become an unforgettable sentiment. Guests will also be able to indulge in authentic CHamoru cuisine while learning about Guam’s vibrant history and language, and experience cultural immersion at its best with performances by indigenous dance groups and lively demonstrations.

Dusit Beach Resort Guam brings the heart of the island’s dynamic culture center stage for all to enjoy, ensuring a lasting impression of this majestic gem in the Pacific.

Dusit International’s property portfolio now comprises more than 300 properties operating under six brands across 14 countries. The company has also diversified into food business, with strategic investments designed to mitigate risk, expand its customer base, and generate revenue from adjacent lines of commerce.

The Dusit Beach Resort Guam and The Plaza management agreement is effective 1 June 2020.