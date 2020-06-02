Virtual Gozo Half Marathon in the Mediterranean Archipelago of Malta?

Malta’s charming sister island of Gozo is one of the Mediterranean islands that make up the Maltese archipelago. Gozo Half Marathon’s team has collectively volunteered time to keep raising the bar in the local running scene and for this year’s event, which had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, the Gozo Half Marathon 2020 team announced that it will host the first-ever Virtual Run, #RunGozo Virtual! Participants can experience fellow runners from around the globe, united in running during these turbulent and challenging times.

Guidelines for #RunGozo Virtual:

Register through this Active link (free of charge). Run, whilst staying safe (you could run outdoors or on your treadmill). Record your run using a reliable running app (Strava, Fitbit, etc.). Upload your run on this Active link. Win.

Participants are encouraged to upload their run on #RunGozo Community to encourage friends to participate and win!

Each participant will have the opportunity to win one of the following fantastic prizes:

Weekend break from Gozo Village Holidays. Coros Pace multisports watch. €100 voucher from Teamsport Malta. 3 passes for the 2021 Teamsport Gozo Half Marathon. 2 passes for the 2021 Teamsport Gozo Half Marathon.

Please note that all winners will be chosen at random after the competition closes on June 30th. All winners will be announced on Gozo Half Marathon socials.

Please make sure to follow all social distancing regulations and all your local guidelines.

Stay safe! #RunGozo

Run the Virtual Gozo Half Marathon Now and the real one next year APRIL 24/25, 2021

Gozo Half Marathon had launched a brand-new Half Marathon route, the 2nd #RunGozo Expo, the Conquer Your Run campaign, and other amendments that were needed to deliver the ultimate running experience. These changes will now all be implemented in next year’s event, which will take place between April 24 and 25, 2021.

About Malta

Malta, an archipelago in the Mediterranean Sea, is known for 300 days of sunshine, 7,000 years of history, and is home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density (3) of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, one of the UNESCO sites, was built by the proud Knights of St. John and was the European Capital of Culture 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. Malta and its sister islands of Gozo and Comino, offer visitors something for everyone, attractive beaches, diving, yachting, diverse cuisine, a thriving nightlife, a year-round calendar of festivals and events, and spectacular film set locations for many world-famous movies and TV series. www.visitmalta.com

About Gozo

Gozo’s colors and flavors are brought out by the radiant skies above it and the blue sea which surrounds its spectacular coast, which is simply waiting to be discovered. Steeped in myth, Gozo is thought to be the legendary Calypso’s isle of Homer’s Odyssey – a peaceful, mystical backwater. Baroque churches and old stone farmhouses dot the countryside. Gozo’s rugged landscape and spectacular coastline await exploration with some of the Mediterranean’s best dive sites.

