Canada celebrates exceptional contributions of Canadians of Italian origin

Canada’s Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, Bardish Chagger, today issued the following statement on the occasion of Italian Heritage Month:

Today marks the beginning of Italian Heritage Month in Canada, where we honor and celebrate the exceptional contributions of Canadians of Italian origin in shaping our society.

Canada is home to more than 1.5 million Canadians of Italian descent, which makes it one of the largest Italian diasporas in the world. Italian Heritage Month is the perfect time to recognize and showcase the rich culture and heritage of Italian Canadians, as well as their ongoing contributions to building a stronger, vibrant and more inclusive Canada.

I would like to remind everyone of the importance of cherishing our openness and our differences, especially in these uncertain times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, and on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to learn more about the long history and achievements of Italian Canadians. I wish you all a happy Italian Heritage Month.

