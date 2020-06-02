President Trump slammed the phone on US Governors when discussing military against protesters

Governors from throughout the country met this morning on a conference call with President Donald Trump to discuss the President’s response to ongoing demonstration and civil unrest in the country.

Hawaii Governor Ige from Hawaii expressed what he called disappointment with President Donald Trump in handling the current protests in the murder of George Flinch by Minneapolis Police Officers.

The Governor was in the conference call with President Trump and other governors at 5 am Hawaii time (11 am EST) to discuss the presidents way forward. Instead of a discussion a response the call became a monologue by the president.

When the president explained his plans for ordering the US military against US citizens, a fellow Governor asked the president for a more measure approach in responding to protestesters.

President Trump became irritated and abruptly ended the call.

Ige said the President did not appear wanting to calm down the situation but was excited to arm against protesters.

The Hawaii Governor was calling out to his community to be respectful and allow for a peaceful demonstration. He said it was important to allow the communities to join hands and express their feelings, so we can be all-inclusive in everything we do.

The Governor stressed he was horrified when he learned about the murder in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer involved in George Floyd’s death on Monday, has been charged with third-degree murder.

The Hawaii governor also warned that civil unrest is a matter of concern when it comes to spreading the virus. So far there were no violent protests in the State of Hawaii.

The Hawaii Speaker of the house also echoed the Governors reaction.

The Governor announced the opening of interisland travel without quarantine as of June 15 but said the quarantine would stay in place for transpacific flights, including flights between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland.

The Governor said he is working on further opening up travel to Hawaii and will announce in a week. A possible scenario are planned travel bubbles between places where Coronavirus infection is low, such as New Zealand.

The reopening of flight routes will mean more space on aircraft between seats, increase airflow on planes, and recording travel plans for passengers once they arrive in the state.

