Hawaii Governor announces re-opening of inter-island air travel

Hawaii Governor David Ige, at a press-conference today, announced that the State of Hawaii will re-open inter-island air service without a mandatory quarantine, starting on June 16.

The residents of Hawaii and the the visitors will be able to fly from one island to another without having to go to a two-week COVID-19 ‘self-isolation’ upon arrival.

Governor Ige and Lieutenant-Governor Green assured the residents and the visitors that the re-launch of inter-island flights will be conducted in the safe manner and all necessary precautions will be taken, to keep traveling public safe and healthy.

The re-opening of Hawaii tourism will be done gradually, which may translate into longer waiting time at the airport, and extra safety procedures the travelers will have go through. But the safety of the traveling public is an absolute priority for the state, officials stressed.

Mandatory ‘temperature screening’ and a new form will be introduced for the out-of-state visitors upon their arrival to Hawaii. Once they complete these new procedures, it would enable Hawaii state officials to clear them for further travel between the Hawaiian islands.

