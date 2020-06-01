Trump: Heavily armed military will restore order in the United States

Did the President of the United States, Donald Trump, just declare war on the American people? Is the US on its way to a dictatorship? Thousands and thousands of heavily armed military are being deployed by the order of the President of the United States against enemies that happen to be American citizens. The president is justifying this on an 1807 law designed to fight against the rebellion. This law allows the US army to be deployed domestically.

CNN was heard urging protesters to keep fighting and saying this country is going down the path of a dictatorship.

Forget social distancing. This is an ugly and highly dangerous situation in the United States.

Masses are on the street in cities across the country protesting the murder of a citizen by Minneapolis police.

Hands up, don’t shoot is the message to Secret Service Agents and DC National Guard members plus to the 800 additional National Guard members from other states protecting the District of Columbia and the White House. Protesters were seen in mass in front of the White House minutes before President Trump was supposed to speak in the Rose Garden.

Two days ago, the President had to hide in bunkers in the White House, today he is taking the risk to make an announcement.

The Attorney General, William Barr, standing was there to watch as a spectator. Is this to show the media and the American people that there is law and order?

Does this showcase of strength have more to do with the November election? Supporters of the President may welcome a strong forceful response instead of the President showing emphasis on the murder of a citizen by a Minneapolis police officer.

The US has been seen as a beacon of democracy and human rights, and seeing military vehicles in Washington DC is not how the world sees the United States.

So far, the president has not tried to calm down the situation. His message is about strength, law and order. This may be the pathway to civil unrest in the United States of America. One more videotape of an unjustified beating, and this could bring the US over the edge.

A made for TV moment

Tear gas is used against protesters on Pennsylvania Avenue that were actually calm and orderly minutes before President Trump was about to speak.

Stunning footage showed police attacking peaceful protesters. An Asian lady was shown in tears, her husband was trying to breathe after being hit by teargas. Rubber bullets were shot at protesters by DC police. A protester shouted: “We have done nothing to provoke this!”

The President said: “I swear to uphold the laws of the United States. I will see to have justice served for the murder in Minneapolis. I will fight to keep order. Our nation has been attacked by rioters. Some states did not safeguard their citizens. Uphold is exactly what I will do.

“The Lincoln Memorial was vandalized, an African police officer in California was shot. This is a crime against God. Security not anarchy. Healing not hatred. Justice not chaos, and we will succeed 100%. Our country always wins.

“I will take the presidential action. I will mobilize Federal resources, including military to protect the second amendment right.

“I am ending now the riots. Strongly recommended to Governor that National Guard and police will overwhelm the streets. If the states refuse, I will deploy the US Military to protect citizens. I will take action to protect our great city, Washington DC.

“I will send thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers to stop the rioting. Our 7 o’clock curfew will be enforced. Organizers will face great penalties.

“Once the security is restored we will help. Where there is no law, there is no opportunity. Where there is no safety, there is no future.

“I will take this action with a passionate love for this country.

“Our greatest days are here to come.”