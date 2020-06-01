Centara offers travel with confidence “Stronger Together”

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, launches a complete travel with confidence offer “Stronger Together” that features a fully flexible stay at four extraordinary prices, plus free half-board for stays of 4 nights or more. Customers can book directly now via Centara’s website with free cancellation policy and enjoy a stay at any time before November 30, 2020.

Let Centara welcome you like family with its gracious Thai hospitality and warm and caring service style, with extraordinary Stronger Together offerings. Customers can enjoy fixed low rates at any Centara Hotels & Resorts across Thailand; Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Rayong, Koh Chang, Trat, Phuket, Krabi, and Samui. In addition, Centara offers free half-board for stays of 4 nights or more.

Customers can book now at www.centarahotelsresorts.com/stronger-together to enjoy a fully flexible stay, with free modification and cancellation policy, any time before November 30, 2020. In addition, guests at all Centara hotels and resorts can be reassured on their safety and health with Centara Complete Care, an enhanced and certified health and hygiene program to support new travel norms. This was developed in close collaboration with Ecolab, a global leader in water and hygiene technologies, and Swiss multinational firm SGS, the expert in quality verification and certifications.

This attractive promotion is available to all new and existing members of CentaraThe1. Simply sign in or sign up to become a CentaraThe1 member to receive the maximum discount! Register now for free at www.centarahotelsresorts.com/sign-up

For more information, please visit centarahotelsresorts.com

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 77 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises seven brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centers and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travelers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty program, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

Facebook LinkedIn Instagram Twitter

More news about Centara.

#rebuildingtravel