New Bamboo Waikiki Hotel Selects Management Company

Castle Resorts & Hotels has added the new Bamboo Waikiki Hotel to its portfolio of hotels and resorts in Hawaii. Castle was selected as the new resort management company effective today.

“We are extremely excited to add this one-of-a-kind boutique hotel to our portfolio, especially in light of the current pandemic,” said Castle Hospitality Group President and CEO Alan Mattson. “Hawaii will always be one of the most sought-after destinations for travelers and this is a vote of confidence in the future of Hawaii’s global visitor industry.”

The new hotel is located on Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki. The property is currently completing a $5 million renovation, which will be completed by the fall of 2020.

“Castle Resorts & Hotels has an excellent track record of managing properties across the Hawaiian Islands,” said Bruce Correll, president of the Bamboo Association of Apartment Owners (AOAO). “Their ability to provide guests with an exceptional Hawaii experience, locally-based customer service and success at managing the bottom line made them the perfect choice for us.”

