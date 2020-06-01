MICE Industry Scores an Amazing Goal

Miek Egberts CITP CMM DMCP CMP, founder and owner of InspireME Monte-Carlo, a Monaco-based boutique consultancy agency offering unique and alternative concepts in full-service event management, DMC services and conscientious Luxury Travel with a sustainable and holistic approach, has been added to one of the most prestigious “halls of fame” of travel & tourism: the list of the 222 Conde Nast Travel Specialists for 2020.

Here’s the motivation:

“Egberts lives and works in her glamorous destination, and she carefully selects guides, specialists, craftsmen and other experts as well as conducts regular training on various topics from conscious travel to emergency preparedness». For the Luxury Travel market, InspireME provides unique innovative and inspiring experiences for individuals, couples, families and groups. «A selection of some of the experiences her guests have enjoyed: a backstage visit of the Opera of Monte Carlo, a private meeting with a Formula One celebrity, learning to make custom perfume with a nose in unique private garden, and a Michelin starred picnic on a luxury yacht.”

It is rare that a MICE professional, used to working with companies and boutique top-incentive planners, makes it on such prestigious list, normally devoted to specialists in leisure travel. Which means a great deal as to the awareness and the importance that the MICE industry effects tourism and has gained notoriety within the whole of the industry.

Miek Egberts

Miek Egberts is a mindful, purpose-driven female entrepreneur who is passionate about the MICE (Meetings Incentives Conferences and Events) and hospitality industries. Her company’s primary focus is on marketing, management, sustainability and social advocacy programs for Luxury travel and events.

Miek fosters InspireME’s engagements in pro-bono work for NGOs and international foundations.

In May 2018, Miek was awarded the Jane E. Schuldt Site (Society of Incentive Travel Excellence) Master Motivator Award 2018. Ms. Egberts chaired the Italian chapter of Site twice, in 2010 and 2019. Additionally, since January 2020 serving as Director on the International Board of Site.

A statement from Miek Egberts

“It is an honour for the team of InspireME Monte-Carlo, not just for myself, to be featured in Conde Nast Travel for Travel Specialists 2020 and to be acknowledged as leaders in providing travel experiences that inspire, challenge and transform by, providing that “Pull off the impossible and spare you the logistics’ service . All of the 222 organizations listed are the best of best! Thus, InspireMe Monte Carlo is humbled by the award.”