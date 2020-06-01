Guggenheim Museum Bilbao re-opens to visitors

On the day of its re-opening, the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao presented the measures adopted to ensure visitors can enjoy a peaceful day of art, knowing that they are protected, as well as benefiting from the special advantages of visiting the Museum in June.

Regarding the measures adopted to encourage a safe and pleasant visit, the Museum has created a series of green pictograms that display all the guidelines clearly and intuitively. These are present both on the website and in the physical spaces inside the Museum. The measures and their respective icons are divided into two groups: preliminary considerations and guidelines during the visit. Among the preliminary considerations are purchasing your tickets online in the desired time-slot, downloading the free audio guide on your phone, a reminder that once inside the Museum you can only pay by card, the need to wear a mask and the reminder not to bring bags or umbrellas because the cloakroom is closed.

Once inside the Museum, the measures in place to encourage a calm and safe visit are temperature checks before entering and a series of rules implemented to maintain a safe distance from other visitors and staff. To this end, an itinerary has been defined for your visit: starting on the third floor and working your way down to the second and first floors (for anyone wishing to visit all floors); a one-way system has been introduced to go through the rooms; stairs and elevators have been designated for travel up or down; the number of people permitted in each elevator, bathroom or on each bench has been restricted. These simple measures, displayed on horizontal and vertical signs throughout the Museum, make it easier to enjoy your visit and avoid crossing paths with other visitors without affecting the fluidity and quality of your visit. Thanks to the large spaces in the Frank Gehry building and the capacity limited to 400 people at a time, meaning a minimum of 20 square meters per visitor.

In addition, to encourage local people to visit the Museum in June, we have launched two promotions. Firstly, Museum Members, a group of over 20,000 people whose loyalty and generosity are key to the institution, will be able to invite another person to the Museum in June at no cost. Those who are not yet Members also have a great opportunity this June: for the price of their ticket to the Museum, they will receive three months of a Museum Member card, allowing them free entry as often as they like, all summer long, and other Museum Member group benefits. Information on how to take advantage of these offers can be found on the Museum’s website.

