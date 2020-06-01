ARC: Air ticket sales by US travel agencies still in the red

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) today reported the following consolidated airline ticketing volume variances, compared to the same period in 2019. These totals represent sales generated by US travel agencies* and processed through the ARC settlement system. Data figures are for the seven days ending May 31, 2020. More in-depth, custom data is available from ARC for purchase.

Tickets Issued for All Itineraries:

7-Day Period Ending Ticket Variance

vs. Same Week 2019 Sales Variance

vs. Same Week 2019 May 10 -88.6% -93.5% May 17 -87.3% -92.6% May 24 -85.2% -91.1% May 31 -83.7% -89.9% Year-to-Date (YTD) -48.50% -53.58%

Variances in Tickets Sold by Segment for All Itineraries:

7-Day Period Ending Corporate Online Leisure/Other May 10 -94.8% -84.0% -89.3% May 17 -94.3% -82.4% -87.8% May 24 -93.3% -79.0% -86.4% May 31 -92.9% -77.4% -84.7% Year-to-Date (YTD) -51.67% -46.33% -48.53%

*Notes

Results are based on weekly sales data ending May 31, 2020, from 11,761 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines and are not net of refunds or exchanges.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

