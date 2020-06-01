rebuilding.travel added reopeningtourism.com, financial strategies, and climate-friendly discussions

Rebuilding.travel, a grassroots organization started by the Travel News Group. Rebuilding Travel is currently 569 tourism leaders strong. Rebuilding travel members are located in 110 countries and on every continent except Antarctica.

Who is member and behind rebuilding.travel ?

Leaders are from the public sector, including ministers of tourism, like the Hon Minister Bartlett from Jamaica or Najib Bala from Kenya. They are heads of associations like Tom Jenkins, CEO of ETOA, Cuthbert Ncube, chair of the African Tourism Board, Executives from WTTC, IIPT, WFTGA, and dozens of other regional and global organizations.

Members are top executives in the MICE, aviation, and hospitality industry. Members are also managers from tour operators, travel agencies, and many other companies in the travel and tourism industry.

Dr. Taleb Rifai, Doris Woerfel, CEO ATB and Cuthbert Ncube, Chairman ATB Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (1st R) inspects the tourism security audit report with Dr. Andrew Spencer (1st L), Executive Director of the Tourism Product Development Company, and Dr. Peter Tarlow (C),

Who guides rebuilding.travel? The founder is Juergen Steinmetz. He is also the publisher of eTurboNews, key people include Dr. Taleb Rifai, former Secretary-General of UNWTO, Alain St. Ange, former candidate for President Seychelles, Dr. Peter Tarlow, head of safertourism.com

For more information on how to join go to www.rebuilding.travel/register

Recent virtual discussions at rebuilding.travel touched many aspects of the industry and about the outlook for a new reality, everyone is facing because of COVID-19.

FREE: Upcoming MUST ATTEND Virtual Meetings

Upcoming virtual events include:



1) Rebuilding Travel Climate Friendly with Professor Geoffrey Lipman. It’s planned for June 4, 9 am Central European time. more information here



2) Financial Strategies for Recovery for the Future of Travel and Tourism in Cooperation with ITIC, planned for June 10 at 9.15 BST. more information here

Prof. Geoffrey Lipman & Juergen Steinmetz

Are you planning or are you already re-opened tourism?

Reopening Tourism started today with a platform everyone in the travel and tourism industry can join and share their re-opening, safety measures. Members may receive publicity and consulting and evaluation. The platform is meant to promote travel and tourism to your destination or venue.

More information visit www.reopeningtourism.com