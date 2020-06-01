Tourism: Reality, Plans, Regulations in 217 countries: The Future of Travel

A Global Review for Tourism report was released today. It looked at the measures of 217 destinations worldwide The research shows that 7 destinations have eased travel restrictions for international tourism purposes. At the same time, several more destinations are engaged in significant discussions about the re-opening of borders. The report notes that 100% of all destinations worldwide continue to have some form of COVID-19-related travel restrictions in place. Furthermore, as of 18 May 2020, 75% continued to have their borders completely closed for international tourism. In 37% of all cases, travel restrictions