Countries Approved for Seychelles Entry

At its last review on the May 28, 2020, the Seychelles Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) identified a number of countries as low risk. In conducting its review, PHEOC considered the following criteria:

Magnitude of transmission

Trend in outbreak

Low incidence of cases

Responsiveness of the public health system

Advisories from Public Health Authorities

Reliability of data

PHEOC recommended to the Public Health Commissioner that the following countries could be designated low risk.

Risk assessment is dynamic, and the list of countries will be kept under constant review and may be amended.

Australia Austria Botswana China Croatia Greece Hungary Israel Japan Luxembourg Mauritius Monaco Namibia New Zealand Norway Slovakia Slovenia Switzerland Thailand

The PHEOC has also examined the progress of the epidemic in other countries and identified the following countries where the epidemic appears to be under good control and, therefore, recommended to the Public Health Commissioner that entry from these countries could be considered with effect from mid-July 2020.

The PHEOC will continue to monitor the situation in these and other countries to further advise the Public Health Commissioner.

Albania Bosnia and Herzegovina Bulgaria Cyprus Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Ireland Italy Latvia Lithuania Malta Netherlands Serbia South Korea

