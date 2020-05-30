Coronavirus, Riots, White House Siege: Unfolding Simultaneously in USA

Coronavirus is spreading in the United States. Tonight another problem was added – riots! Is the White House in danger of being overrun?

The United States should be under lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19

Tonight this scene becomes more complicated and it seems to be escalating in America’s cities.

Mass protests are escalating in the land of the free after a black man was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis and was only charged with third-degree murder.

A Secret service officer protecting the White House just got his head gashed open by a brick. Protesters are breaking barricades on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House.

The White House was on lockdown.

Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and Washington DC are the scenes of ongoing protests and riots.

TV footage showed lootings in Minneapolis, despite a curfew in place. Georgia called in the National Guard to keep protests under check.

The 110 freeway in downtown Los Angeles is under siege. At the same time, hundreds of cars are heard with their horns voicing support for the police

In Memphis, people are protesting police brutality and honoring the life of George Floyd, a victim of uncalled police brutality.

A tweet said: “And I am telling you in the case of George Floyd there are not multiple ways. There was one way. He died from mechanical asphyxiation. No oxygen to the heart leads to a heart attack FROM ASPHYXIATION, whether he had a pre-existing condition or not.”

Another tweet says: “This thing playing outside of the White House is no joke. These people have no idea what they’re getting themselves into.”

Smoke bombs and firecrackers are adding to a very scary picture of ongoing protests in many US cities even after midnight.

Adding to the troubles are months of Democrats and Republicans being divided, and tensions are felt everywhere.

Police cars are attacked everywhere, but authorities have not responded yet with violence.

Recently riots were mentioned as the future of tourism because of COVID-19 shutdowns.

No social distancing at protests tonight. The real damage may come out in two weeks.