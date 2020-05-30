New Delhi braces for locust attack

New Delhi municipal officials issued a warning about possible locust attack on India’s capital city.

Government advisory on preventive measures called for organizing awareness programs for the public and farmers to prevent the probable attack of swarms of insects in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi.

It said that since the swarms usually fly during the day and rest at night, they should not be allowed to rest.

“As the swarm of locusts flies in daytime, and rests during the night, it should not be allowed to rest at night,” reads the advisory issued by Development Commissioner of Delhi. “Concerned authorities may carry out spraying of insecticide, pesticide as per need during the night.”

Swarms of locusts, which first attacked Rajasthan, have now spread to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Meanwhile, a local minister Gopal Rai also convened a meeting at his residence to discuss preparations to meet the locust threat.

Reports said Delhi’s forest department is considering covering the saplings in its nurseries with polythene to protect them against the locust attack. The federal government has stepped up measures to control the outbreak.

Locust is a short-horned grasshopper of migratory habit, which attacks crops or green vegetation, causing extensive damage due to its feeding behavior.

Officials said the locust swarms usually enter the scheduled desert area of India through Pakistan for summer breeding in the month of June and July with the advent of monsoon. But the incursions of locust hoppers and pink swarms have been reported much earlier this year.

