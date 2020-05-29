Tourisme Montréal looked back on 2019 at its 2020 Annual General Meeting

Tourisme Montréal today held its Annual General Meeting, an event that fell during Tourism Week in Canada and 77 days after Québec imposed a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization, which is in charge of promoting Montréal as a leading tourist destination, presented its 2019 annual report and showcased the highlights of a year marked by prosperity—and Tourisme Montréal’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

2019: A pivotal year

During its Annual General Meeting, Tourisme Montréal took the opportunity to thank its teams, members and partners for their tireless efforts, which culminated in record results in 2019 and strengthened the organization’s standing as an industry leader.

“Tourisme Montréal’s teams did an outstanding job and generated excellent economic results in the leisure tourism, business travel and events sectors,” said Philippe Sureau, Chairman of the Board at Tourisme Montréal. “The Board and I would like to thank all of Tourisme Montréal’s employees and management team for their hard work and dedication. Every day, they show how much they care about Montréal.”

In 2019, Montréal attracted 11.1 million tourists who spent more than $4.86 billion in the city. These record numbers confirm the importance of Tourisme Montréal’s contribution to the local, provincial and national economies, with benefits cascading to various related sectors and businesses. During the year, Tourisme Montréal also collaborated with several partners to bring 450 conventions, meetings and sports events to Montréal. These activities generated substantial economic benefits and led to Montréal being named the leading host city in North America for international events and the continent’s top-ranking city for hosting sports events.

2020: A challenging year

The world has been paralyzed by a health crisis for several months. The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted all industries, and the tourism sector has not been spared. Tourisme Montréal discussed the situation at its Annual General Meeting and shared the priorities that will inform its actions over the next several months. Since the beginning of the crisis, Tourisme Montréal has been working closely with the government and its partners to provide important information and assistance to its members and the city’s tourism industry stakeholders. Montréal remains an attractive destination and its popularity is sure to endure beyond the current crisis. The organization is committed to doing everything possible to rekindle Montréal’s vitality and help tourism reclaim the success it enjoyed before the temporary business closure.

“As the unifying force behind Montréal’s tourism industry, we recognize, now more than ever, the importance of our role in promoting local initiatives to key decision makers,” said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal. “Our organization has always had ambitious hopes for Montréal and our drive is stronger than ever to help the city emerge from the crisis.”

Virtual meeting

Tourisme Montréal held its Annual General Meeting virtually to comply with public health and social distancing directives. The online format resulted in a less festive atmosphere than usual, but it allowed all interested participants to attend.

The Board of Directors welcomes a new member

During the Meeting, members of the Board of Directors were appointed and elected. Tourisme Montréal is pleased to welcome Yolande James to its Board of Directors. Ms. James is a well-known lawyer who served as Minister of Immigration and Cultural Communities from 2007 to 2010 and Minister of Families from 2010 to 2012. She left her career in politics in 2014 and became a political analyst for Radio-Canada. Ms. James is an active member of the Montréal community and has earned a reputation as an effective lawyer and mediator for civil, commercial and labour relations issues. She is also a speaker on immigration, the status of women in the workplace, work-life balance, diversity and gender equality in society and politics. Her political experience and strong communication skills make her a valued addition to Tourisme Montréal’s Board of Directors.

Tourisme Montréal is pleased to have Philippe Sureau as the Chairman of the Board once again this year.

The 2020/2021 Board of Directors is comprised of the following members (names listed in alphabetical order):

Myriam Achard, Director, Public Relations and Communications, Phi Centre

Marie-Eve Brunet, General Manager, Fédération québécoise des organismes communautaires Famille

Lucie Chabot CPA CA, Corporate Director

Bertil Fabre, General Manager, Le Centre Sheraton Montréal

Yolande James, Lawyer

Yves Lalumière, President and CEO, Tourisme Montréal

Nathalie Maillé, General Manager, Conseil des arts de Montréal

Johanne Marcotte, Vice-President, Operations, Shopping Centres, Ivanhoé Cambridge

Robert Mercure, President and CEO, Société du Palais des congrès de Montréal

Marie-Josée Neveu, Lawyer and Partner, Fasken

Andy Nulman, Corporate Director

Eve Paré, President and CEO, Hotel Association of Greater Montréal

Jean-François Pouliot, General Manager, Omni Mont-Royal

Philippe Sureau, Cofounder of Transat A.T. and Corporate Director

Robert Trudeau, Senior Director, Global Corporate Sales and Quebec Market, Air Canada

