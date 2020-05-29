Tourists from 29 countries can travel to Greece starting June 15

Greece‘s Tourism Ministry announced that visitors from 29 countries will be allowed to enter the country starting from June 15. The list will be expanded on July 1 to include other countries, Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said.

Travelers from the 29 countries listed on the ministry’s list will be able to enter Greece on direct flights to Athens and to the northern city of Thessaloniki.

“Our aim is to be able to welcome every tourist who has overcome their fear and has the ability to travel to our country,” Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said on Antenna television.

Greece so far has a total of 175 deaths and over 2,900 confirmed cases. No cases have been detected on the vast majority of Greek islands, which are popular vacation spots.

Visitors arriving from the 29 selected countries could be subject to sample COVID-19 testing, according to the ministry. Safety measures also include capacity limits at hotels and resorts.

