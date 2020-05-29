Chinese airlines operate more flights than US carriers in May

Airline tracking data shows that from Friday, May 1, 2020 up to and including Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Chinese airlines had completed nearly 200,000 flights with passenger-configured widebody, narrowbody and regional aircraft, compared with fewer than 170,000 for carriers based in the US.

China has achieved this milestone because its airlines have recovered to an activity level approximately 35% below last year, whereas US operators remain 74% down as a result of the collapse in passenger demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile the global stored passenger aircraft fleet has declined slightly to just over 15,000, taking the overall proportion of inactive aircraft down a further percentage point to 57%.

#rebuildingtravel