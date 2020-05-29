IFEMA launches ARCO Lisboa online

IFEMA is approaching its renaissance by using cutting-edge technology to guarantee its participants’ safety, health, and mobility while redesigning international trade fairs with hybrid contents.

The conversion of the physical edition of ARCOlisboa, Portugal’s leading Contemporary Art Fair, to its virtual version, will be IFEMA’s first step in the transition towards new models of events adapted to a new situation, taking the art market online.

The online edition of ARCOlisboa 2020 will take place from 20 May 2020 to 14 June 2020, at ifema.es/arco-lisboa and in collaboration with artsy.net, This experience will allow collectors and users exclusive access to the vibrant Portuguese and international art scene, enabling participating galleries to offer an alternative, innovative showcase for their works and starting the crucial reactivation of the art market in this post-COVID-19 period.

