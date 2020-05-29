Dubai Reopens: At the Top Burj Khalifa Now Open

As predicted, post-COVID-19 life is becoming a reality, and with it comes changes in all aspects of every-day life, including leisure time. As Dubai reopens, At the Top (ATT) Burj Khalifa opened its doors to the public yesterday.

The management of At the Top Burj Khalifa announced that levels 124-125 were opened yesterday on Wednesday, May 27, with first entry at 12:00 noon and last entry at 9:00 pm. Thermal screening and temperature checks were carried out. Children below 12 years old and adults over 60 years old were not allowed until further notice as ordered by the Dubai Municipality. All social distancing rules were applied.

The At the Top Burj Khalifa team is committed to providing visitors with a safe environment in alignment with the UAE COVID-19 safety protocols. ATT explained that their measures have changed, and the team is redefining hygiene and safety standards. Visitor safety is the priority, and with this in mind as Dubai reopens, ATT has implemented a whole new hygienic system to create a healthy environment that will complement its different offerings.

General Health and Safety Measures:

– Temperature checks are required prior to entry

– Wearing a face mask is mandatory

– Sanitize hands using the sanitizers provided

– Buying tickets online is required

– Keep a social distance of 2 meters apart

– Children under 12 and senior citizens above 60 are not allowed as per government regulations

– Contactless payments are required

– Social distancing will be maintained inside the floors

– Visitors must stand on the stickers placed on the ground when queuing

– Age limits stated by authorities will be applied, and staff may need to verify the age by seeing an Emirates ID card

– Compliance with the stated safety measures is legally required in all areas within At the Top

Precautionary Measures:

– Rigorous sanitization routines will be implemented at all touchpoints

– For sanitization and cleaning, only materials which are approved by Dubai Municipality are being used

– Touchless sanitizers are placed for visitors in different locations

– Staff will be wearing masks and gloves at all times

– Staff temperature will be checked regularly

– Staff will maintain a high level of personal hygiene

The above precautions will be changed in case of any new requirements from relevant authorities as Dubai reopens one step at a time.

