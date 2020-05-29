Africa Day Celebrates Virtually with African Tourism Board Uniting Mother Africa

“We all came out of Africa,” said Dr. Taleb Rifai, patron of the African Tourism Board (ATB), and former UNWTO Secretary-General. “That is why it’s a great honor for me to have joined the African Tourism Board.”

Cuthbert Ncube, a proud Chairman of the African Tourism Board, said Africa is coming together in these challenging times.

The Hon. Minister for Trade & Industry of Zanzibar, Amina Salum Ali, had a tip for women in the tourism industry to survive. She agreed it’s going to be a game-changer.

The Hon. Moses Vilakati, Minister of Tourism of Eswatini, urged countries to work together eliminating visa hurdles to allow tourism to flow. In addition, he emphasized a policy for united African marketing that would allow Africa to market as one destination. This has been the message and the purpose of the African Tourism Board. The minister went a step further and pushed combined destination management for Africa and mentioned the need for open skies in African aviation policies.

Alain St.Ange, President of the African Tourism Board and candidate for President of Seychelles, explained what “makes the industry kick,” and he meant sustainability.

Dr. Walter Mzembi, Head of Security for ATB and former Foreign Minister of Zimbabwe, tried to put the threat of COVID-19 into a more realistic perspective.

Both Dr. Mzembi and Dr. Rifai explained the importance of domestic and regional tourism when rebuilding tourism going through this crisis.

Phumza Dyani, Chief Innovation Officer of the Pan African Chamber of Commerce, explained Pan African economies working together. She explained a short- and a long-term approach.

Khaya Dlanga, CMO of Rain and a South Africa bestseller author, said “Governments don’t have to be innovative, the private sector does. Governments only have to allow innovation.”

Today’s discussion was organized by the African Tourism Board under the direction by Zine Nkukwana, Chairman of the ATB Marketing Committee, and moderated by Desiree Chauke, a Broadcast Journalist working for the South African public broadcaster, SABC.

Speakers included:

Cuthbert Ncube, Chairman of the African Tourism Board

Hon Minister Amina Salum Ali, Trade & Industry of Zanzibar

Hon. Moses Vilakati, Minister of Tourism of Eswatini

Khaya Dlanga, CMO of Rain, and South Africa bestseller author

Dr. Walter Mzembi, Former Tourism Minister of Zimbabwe

Phumza Dyani, Chief Innovation Officer for Pan African Chamber of Commerce

Alain St.Ange, Former Tourism Minister of Seychelles

Dr. Taleb Rifai, former Secretary-General of UNWTO and Chair of ATB Project Hope

More details on today’s eventn can be found at www.africantourismboard.com/africaday

About the African Tourism Board

Our Philosophy:

Tourism as a Catalyst for Unity, Peace, Growth, Prosperity, and Job Creation for the People of Africa

Tourism as a Catalyst for Unity, Peace, Growth, Prosperity, and Job Creation for the People of Africa Our Vision:

Where Africa becomes ONE tourism destination in the WORLD

Where Africa becomes ONE tourism destination in the WORLD Our Code of Ethics:

ATB supports the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism which highlights the “decisive and central” role of UNWTO, as recognized by the General Assembly of the United Nations, in promoting and developing tourism with a view to contributing to economic development, international understanding, peace, prosperity, and universal respect for and observance of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all without distinction and without any form of discriminations.

ATB supports the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism which highlights the "decisive and central" role of UNWTO, as recognized by the General Assembly of the United Nations, in promoting and developing tourism with a view to contributing to economic development, international understanding, peace, prosperity, and universal respect for and observance of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all without distinction and without any form of discriminations. The Board provides leadership and counsel on an individual and collective basis to its member organizations.

The African Tourism Board provides an effective platform for both the public and private sectors to engage and reach out.

To join ATB, go to www.africantourismboard.com/join/

