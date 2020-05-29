Puerto Rico golf courses and resorts re-open

Many of Puerto Rico‘s 18 golf courses have reopened, as recently announced by Gov. Wanda Vázquez.

Caution, patience, and discipline have been staples of the Island’s proactive edicts designed to protect Puerto Rico residents and visitors. That will continue when many businesses gradually reopen across the Island. A 7 pm to 5 am curfew will remain in place until June 15, and all people will be required to wear a mask when outside or inside a business.

Puerto Rico, an American territory, will join the rest of the United States as pertains to the game; golf courses have reopened in all 50 states.

Some Island courses are open to everyone, including Royal Isabela, Club Deportivo del Oeste, and more. Other Island courses are open to members only currently – TPC Dorado Beach, Palmas Athletic Club, and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar, for example – with the public expected to be welcomed back imminently. For details pertaining to each golf venue, see the phone numbers listed below.

Courses have installed safeguards to enhance safe recreation, including staff using personal protective gear, sanitizing golf carts and the Pro Shop common areas throughout the day, and many more.

Puerto Rico’s 18 golf courses are located throughout the Island – from the northwestern tip to the East Coast – with several in northeastern Puerto Rico near capital San Juan. The Island is an enchanting destination where history, culture, gastronomy, nightlife, beaches, hotels and resorts abound. It requires no passport for American citizens, is bilingual, uses the U.S. dollar for currency, and is the air hub of the Caribbean. There are more than 4,000 restaurants, and the lodging venues range from top hospitality brands to being named a top 10 Airbnb world destination.

The Island’s golf venues include:

TPC Dorado Beach (36 holes)

Costa Caribe (27)

Fort Buchanan (9)

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar (36)

Rio Bayamon (18)

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve/Coco Beach (36)

The St. Regis Bahia Beach (18)

Caguas Real (18)

Royal Isabela (18)

Deportivo del Oeste (18)

Palmas Athletic Club (36)

Punta Borinquen (18)

El Legado (18)

El Conquistador (18)

