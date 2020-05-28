Turkey resumes passenger train services at half capacity

Turkey resumed passenger train services, following a two-month suspension, as the authorities relaxed restrictions put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Inter-city train services re-started on a limited basis today with a high-speed train departing the capital, Ankara, for Istanbul at 7am local time (04:00 GMT). Trains will make 16 trips daily, connecting the cities of Ankara, Istanbul, Konya and Eskisehir.

The trains are operating at half capacity. Passengers will be permitted on board only with a government-issued code certifying they are not being monitored for a suspected Covid-19 infection.

Turkey reported a total of nearly 160,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, including 4,431 deaths.

