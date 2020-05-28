Turkey resumes passenger train services at half capacity
Turkey resumed passenger train services, following a two-month suspension, as the authorities relaxed restrictions put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.
Inter-city train services re-started on a limited basis today with a high-speed train departing the capital, Ankara, for Istanbul at 7am local time (04:00 GMT). Trains will make 16 trips daily, connecting the cities of Ankara, Istanbul, Konya and Eskisehir.
The trains are operating at half capacity. Passengers will be permitted on board only with a government-issued code certifying they are not being monitored for a suspected Covid-19 infection.
Turkey reported a total of nearly 160,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, including 4,431 deaths.
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsBusiness Travel NewsEuropean travel newsFeature Travel StoryGovernment and Public Sector Tourism NewsInternational Visitor NewsrebuildingResponsible Tourism NewsTourism NewsTransportation NewsTravel DestinationTravel NewsTravel Wire NewsTurkey Travel News