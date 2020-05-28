Passenger train with 105 on board collides with car, derails in Bulgaria

According to Bulgarian free-to-air television network Nova Television, a passenger train, en route from Varna to the country’s capital Sofia, collided with a car and derailed today near the village of Kamenets in the Pleven province.

The train and the car collided after the car’s driver allegedly broke the rules at a railway crossing.

There were 105 people on the train, and none of them were injured, according to the report.

Law enforcement officers working on the scene began an investigation into the collision and the train’s derailment.

#rebuildingtravel