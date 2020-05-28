TAP Air Portugal re-launches North American service

Following Portugal’s completion of its three phases of re-opening next week, TAP Air Portugal is recommencing air service from North America from June 4, with twice weekly flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and Lisbon.

TAP plans to recommence additional service in July with flights to Lisbon from Boston, Miami, and Toronto, each with two flights per week.

In addition to reinstating previous routes, TAP is inaugurating three new routes this summer. On July 1, TAP will start three flights per week between Boston and the Azores’ Ponta Delgada. On July 2, TAP will add twice weekly service from Toronto to Ponta Delgada. Finally, TAP also will introduce three weekly flights between Montreal and Lisbon on July 30.

By July, TAP will have returned to 19 percent of its previous global network program, or 247 flights per week, including connecting service to 21 European destinations. Also, within Portugal, Madeira will have twice daily connections from Lisbon and twice weekly from Porto. In the Azores, Ponta Delgada will have daily service from Lisbon, while Terceira will have three flights per week. In Algarve, Faro will also have twice daily service from Lisbon.

The airline has developed and implemented TAP Clean & Safe, a new and demanding standard of hygiene, health and sanitary safety in line with the guidelines of EASA, IATA, DGS and UCS.

