Masonic Temple Site of New Dream Hotel

Dream Hotel Group today announced plans to debut its Dream Hotels in the Rock and Roll Capital of the World – Cleveland, Ohio. Set to open in 2022, Dream Cleveland is part of a larger development housed within the city’s historic Masonic Temple and situated atop the new TempleLive music venue on Euclid Avenue adjacent to the historical 2,300-seat theater in Cleveland’s Masonic Temple.

The signing of Dream Cleveland with developers Beaty Capital Group marks a new chapter in the continued growth and expansion of the company and its namesake lifestyle brand Dream Hotels.

The Masonic Temple is located in Midtown Cleveland at 3615 Euclid Ave. just east of Playhouse Square and near the Cleveland State University Campus. Erected in 1921 and the original residence of the Cleveland Orchestra, the venue has been host to various performing arts productions and live music events over the years all while serving as the home to the Masons. Most recently hosting performers such as MGMT, Bastille, Fitz and the Tantrums, The 1975, Pixies, Kirk Franklin, Joe Rogan, Ghost, Leon Bridges and Sturgill Simpson.

TempleLive, a company originating out of Fort Smith, Arkansas is breathing new life into one of Cleveland’s most mysterious and oldest landmarks to open up the doors for the public. The iconic seven-story building, which contains approximately 226,000 square feet of space, was designed by architects Hubbell and Benes, a prominent Cleveland architecture firm of the period. A number of their works, including Wade Park and The Cleveland Museum of Arts, are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Local architectural firm Bialosky is the designer and executive architect working closely with general contractor Cleveland Construction, and did the initial stabilization and preservation work on the building in 2018. Bialosky’s design of the new hotel and parking lot structure adjacent to the existing Masonic Temple evolved from a simple hotel bar elevated above the adjacent historic structure, the design of the building draws inspiration from the collective energy of the crowds that will fuel performers at the Masonic Auditorium. A series of small undulations in the form and articulation of the façade create a dynamic presence, while the bend in the bar and slight shift of the mass at strategic locations work to define outdoor spaces with direct and unobstructed views of Downtown, Cleveland Clinic, University Circle, and Lake Erie.

The Cushman & Wakefield Global Hospitality Team of Daniel MacDonnell and George Qiao are representing Beaty Capital Group on the project positioning and construction financing. Construction is expected to begin in early 2021.