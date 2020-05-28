Free Flights to Vegas: CEO’s Big Giveaway

Less than two hours after announcing 1,000 free flights to Vegas as the city prepares to reopen, Downtown property developer and CEO Derek Stevens’ “Keep America Flying” promotion officially booked every flight offered. Given the demand and Stevens’ intent to fuel Las Vegas tourism and reignite the airline industry, he is adding nearly 700 new free one-way flights to Vegas (for a total of 1,700 trips all together). Flights are offered on a first-come first-serve basis and interested participants can register at www.thed.com/keep-america-flying

Stevens will reopen his Downtown Las Vegas casinos, the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino on June 4.

To view Stevens’ video announcement for the giveaway, click here.

“We knew there was a high demand for Las Vegas, and to see these flights sell out as quickly as they did is overwhelming and exciting,” said Stevens. “Whether people decide to visit my casinos or explore other parts of the city, this is a strong indicator of how Las Vegas can quickly be restored to its former glory.”

The new flights are available through Allegiant, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines. Cities in which new flights have been added include Atlanta (ATL); Boston (BOS); Buffalo (BUF); Denver (DEN); Grand Rapids, Mich. (GRR); Kansas City, Mo. (MCI); Orlando (MCO); Oakland, Calif. (OAK); Phoenix (PHX); San Antonio (SAT); St. Louis (STL); and Tampa (TPA). Once registered, guests can choose from several flight options and reservations, which will be arranged through the concierge team at the D.

When they reopen on June 4, guests can look forward to visiting Stevens’ Downtown Las Vegas properties, located on the world-famous Fremont Street Experience: the D Las Vegas and the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino. All participants in the “Keep America Flying” promotion must be at least 21 years of age. Though guests are encouraged to stay at Stevens’ properties, they are not required to do so.

Flight recipients are responsible for return flights, hotel accommodations and all additional costs associated with their stay, including cancellations and/or rescheduling. For additional information, including terms and conditions, visit theD.com

For information regarding the D and Golden Gate’s health and safety protocol following the COVID-19 crisis, visit www.thed.com/health-safety/

#rebuildingtravel