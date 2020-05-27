Centara Unveils “Centara Complete Care” Program

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is ramping up its efforts to open its hotels, one step at a time, with the launch of Centara Complete Care. The program is aimed at instilling confidence among guests at all hotels and resorts in Thailand and internationally as travel restrictions are gradually lifted and markets prepare to travel again post COVID-19.

Central to its efforts are international accreditations and endorsements that ensure the quality and rationale behind its new measures – with its cleanliness reassurance program managed by Ecolab, a global leader in water and hygiene technologies, which will utilize cutting edge Aqueous Ozone or electrolite water spray (electro–static) sanitization techniques.

The process and operations are being overseen in partnership with Swiss international firm SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. In addition, Centara has created new dedicated Hygiene Manager positions across the group, appointed to monitor, record and implement all changes.

Moreover, the new initiatives by the hotel group, known for its family focus which is one of the most sensitive returning sectors of the market, have followed strict guidelines issued by leading global and local authorities the World Health Organization, the World Travel and Tourism Council, the Ministry of Health in Thailand and all respective local authorities in the markets in which it operates hotels.

“We have studied and reviewed in great detail and we are in no doubt that we are adhering to the absolute highest international standards of cleanliness, hygiene and safety for our guests,” said Mr. Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO, Centara Hotels & Resorts. “We have partnered with two of the leading, globally recognized hygiene and safety organizations to ensure that our guests can be confident we are implementing the most rigorous health and safety standards across the group and that our hotels and resorts are the safest place to be.”

Centara Complete Care is a 12-point action plan covering Social Distancing, Health, Hygiene, and Enhanced Sanitization across the entire guest journey, as well as extensive Training and Accreditation & Monitoring.

Among the rigorous changes is the elimination of self-service buffets at its restaurants, with live stations screened off from guest touch access, social distancing of 1.5 meters between tables, chairs, fitness equipment, function space and sun loungers, which are sanitized in-between guest usage, and increased frequency in sanitization of all public areas such as lifts and kids’ clubs. There will be no in-room delivery of luggage or meals with all items instead left at the guest room door.

Spa and wellness facilities will allow single treatments only with no use of steam, saunas or Hammams for the time being. All treatment rooms will be sanitized in between guest usage. Sanitizing gel and disposable face masks are to be placed in guest rooms

Other key changes include free health check-ups from on-site medical staff, a dedicated system of contactless measures for check in and payment, as well as upgrading of teleconferencing capabilities for the meeting sector as businesses get back to work.

Staff, who have undergone special training, will wear accredited face masks at all times, temperature readings and hand sanitization will be mandatory for all guests and employees.

Centara Complete Care is the second phase of the CentaraCares program which started during the height of COVID-19 by honoring the “heroes” in the health service and all frontline workers in potential direct contact with the virus, and by releasing its cause-related initiative Help The Heroes, in which the group makes donations to charities fighting the pandemic every time a voucher is purchased.

For more information on the Centara Complete Care, please visit here for full details: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara-complete-care/

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 77 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises seven brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centers and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travelers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty program, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

