St. Kitts & Nevis: Official COVID-19 Tourism Update

On Friday, The Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris announced that, under the new SR&O No. 19 of 2020, Government will be introducing another round of regulations effective from Saturday May 13, 2020 through Saturday, June 13, 2020 to continue the process of gradually reopening the Federation to more economic and social activity. On May 18, it was announced that all 15 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the Federation have successfully recovered and) 0 deaths to date. As of today, 394 persons have been sampled and tested for COVID-19, 15 of whom tested positive with 379 persons tested negative and 0 test results pending. 4 persons are currently quarantined in a government facility while 0 persons are quarantined at home and 0 persons are in isolation. A total of 815 persons have been released from quarantine.

From Mondays through Fridays, limited curfew (relaxed restrictions wherein persons may leave their residence go to work, to shop for essential items) will be in effect:

From 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily

From Mondays through Fridays, nightly curfews will be in effect:

From 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

On Saturdays and Sundays, limited curfew will be in effect:

From 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

On Saturdays and Sundays, nightly curfews will be in effect:

From 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister also announced that:

Churches can reopen from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only as long as they comply with regulations.

Fishermen (snapper fishers and long line fishermen) may fish from 9:00 p.m. during nightly curfew hours, as per the established health and safety protocols.

Beaches will stay open for an additional hour in the mornings, from 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., for swimming and exercising only with the social distancing measures of remaining at least 6 feet apart in full effect with the exception of persons living in the same household.

The increased number of limited curfew days and additional relaxed restrictions are being implemented at the recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer, the Medical Chief of Staff and medical experts. At their advice, borders remain closed and the Federation has successfully flattened the curve.

St. Kitts & Nevis has one of the highest testing rates in CARICOM and the Eastern Caribbean and uses only the molecular tests which are the gold standard of testing. The Federation was the last country in the Americas to confirm a case of the virus and among the first to report all cases having recovered with no deaths.

Click here to read the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations as part of the Government’s response to contain and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Government continues to act under the advisement of its medical experts in relaxing or lifting restrictions. These medical experts have informed the Government that St. Kitts & Nevis has met the 6 criteria established by the World Health Organization (WHO) for doing so and that all persons who need to be tested have been tested at this time.