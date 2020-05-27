Grenada: Official COVID-19 Tourism Update

Grenada and Carriacou are now welcoming registered yachts under new protocols. Yacht arrivals began in mainland Grenada on Wednesday May 20 and in Carriacou from Monday May 25. As required, the entering yachts were all pre-registered into the GRENADA LIMA database before being given pre-clearance. On arrival at the designated dock at Camper & Nicholson’s Port Louis Marina, Ministry of Health officials conduct screenings, including temperature testing for yachts passengers who then proceed on the requisite 14-day quarantine at approved locations. At the end of the quarantine period, crew will be given formal clearance by Immigration and Customs, only after receiving a negative COVID-19 test result and health clearance from the Ministry of Health.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Hon. Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen says, “The Cabinet and National COVID-19 Response Team are satisfied that the implemented health and safety protocols will allow yachts a safe-haven in Grenada for the Hurricane Season, while ensuring the safety of all citizens, and contributing to the rebound of our economy.”

Meantime, Grenada has welcomed four batches of repatriated cruise workers in the last two weeks. All workers have been screened, quarantined and tested for COVID-19. The last batch of 45 came in on Sunday and the Ministry of Health reported that one of them tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the number of confirmed cases recorded in Grenada to 23 with 5 still active but stable cases.

While the daily curfew from 7pm to 5am is still in effect, every day is designated a business day from 8am to 5pm. The Government of Grenada has also added to its list of approved businesses that can operate now including retail stores and professionals in the beauty industry such as barbers and hairdressers. While conducting business, citizens are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Additionally, beaches are open to the public from 5am -11am.

While tourism businesses and attractions, the majority of tourism accommodation across the tri-island destination, airports on Grenada and Carriacou, and all ports remain temporarily closed, plans are in place to prepare for the eventual reopening of the borders. The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation is working with all stakeholders including the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) to implement new protocols for the Tourism industry. Tourism personnel are being trained and certified in these protocols as well as Tourism entreprises will be required to pledge their commitment to the new health and safety standards in the industry.