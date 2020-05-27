Seychelles Tourism Players Meet to Discuss Industry Recovery Strategies 

The meeting, which precedes the reopening of the Seychelles International Airport, scheduled for June 1, 2020 is part of a series of consultations meetings with the industry and other important entities to ensure the paradise-like destination is ready to start receiving visitors.

The Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Didier Dogley met with some important actors including government officials and private sector representatives to discuss about tourism recovery at the Ministry of Tourism at Botanical House, Mont Fleuri on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Minister Dogley presided over the meeting alongside the Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Jude Gedeon and the CEO of the Seychelles Health Care Agency, Dr. Danny Lounge centered on the gradual easing of movement travel restrictions in Seychelles and the resuming of tourism activities.

Important points discussed revolved around the measures and procedures to be put in place for visitors before travel and at the Seychelles International airport.

Minister Dogley was accompanied by his top management at the ministry including; Principal Secretary for Tourism Mrs. Anne Lafortune, Principal Secretary for Civil Aviation Ports and Marine, Mr. Alan Renaud, Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority CEO Mr. Garry Albert and Seychelles Tourism Board Chief Executive, Mrs. Sherin Francis.

The meeting also saw the participation the Chairperson and Executive Board Members of the Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association (SHTA); representatives of the Seychelles Chamber of commerce (SCCI), representatives of the La Digue Business Association, representatives of the Employers Association.

Dr. Gedeon and his counterpart from the Seychelles Health Care Agency present in the meeting provided ample explanations regarding the various groundwork that has been done to establish the numerous protocols to be followed by travelers entering the country’s shores as of June 2020.

Both health professionals also reassured the meeting about the various facilities and procedures in place in case there is a new imported case in the country.

The Department of Tourism introduced its Seychelles Safety Travel Guidelines established as new operations parameter for all tourism activities to be required under the new normal.

These guidelines, provided by the Department is key for tourism industry players to conform to for the gradual re-opening of their commercial activities within the industry.

The Seychelles Safety Travel Guidelines also stipulates that establishments will have to be inspected and certified by the department of Tourism prior to receiving any visitors. It further determines the new responsibility taken by the Seychelles tourism stakeholders to the safety of its clients.

Concluding the meeting, Minister Dogley thanked the health officials and the industry partners for their efforts to ensure that Seychelles is ready to start welcoming visitors.

The various measures established by the Public Health Authority, The Seychelles Safety Travel Guidelines and any other important information regarding travel to Seychelles will be shared to the public and other partners gradually.

