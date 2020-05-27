Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand, The Signature: MGM Resorts Re-opening

On June 4 the reopening of Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand Las Vegas, and The Signature, has been announced by MGM Resorts International following the closure earlier this year of all of its U.S. properties amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

At opening, amenities at all properties will be limited. As demand for the destination builds, additional venues within these resorts will open and other MGM Resorts properties on The Strip will reopen as well.

“Our hearts go out to everyone in the communities where we operate, and around the world, who has been personally impacted during this time of crisis,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ Acting CEO and President. “As we plan for these openings, the health and safety of our guests and employees is at the forefront of all we do. Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best – entertain. The team is ready and we can’t wait.”

Health & Safety

MGM Resorts recently released its comprehensive “Seven-Point Safety Plan,” a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. The full plan can be reviewed at mgmresorts.com . We will continue to evaluate and evolve our safety protocols. Key initiatives include:

Employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training

COVID-19 testing offered for employees as they return to work in partnership with the local medical community

Employees will be required to wear masks; Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks, and in some settings where physical distancing is more difficult and/or barriers do not exist, will be required to do so. Examples of where masks will be required include salons, certain table games where physical barriers are not in place and elevators, if riding with guests outside of their travel group. Masks will be provided, free of charge

A physical distancing policy will be implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers will be installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks

Standalone handwashing stations designed by MGM Resorts conveniently located on casino floors

Contactless Check-In through the MGM Resorts App will allow hotel guests to go through the check-in process on their personal devices, minimizing interactions

Guestroom Attendants will wear masks and gloves while cleaning each room and will change gloves between guestrooms

In addition to increased and enhanced routine cleaning of guestrooms and public spaces based on CDC guidance, electrostatic sprayers will be utilized in many large public spaces so that disinfectant is applied efficiently

Digital menus will be available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the company’s food and beverage outlets

To minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests will receive text message notification when their tables are ready

MGM has compiled its own internal team and processes to respond if a guest or employee tests positive for COVID-19. We ask that if a guest tests positive after visiting one of our properties, they alert us through a special email address ( [email protected] ). We will immediately report any positive test results to the local health department and assist with contact tracing to support the health department investigators.

#rebuildingtravel