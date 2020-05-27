Finance Minister Boddenberg elected as new Chairman of Fraport’s Supervisory Board

Fraport AG’s Supervisory Board, in an extraordinary meeting today, elected Hessian finance minister Michael Boddenberg as their new chairman. Michael Boddenberg succeeds Karlheinz Weimar, who stepped down at the close of yesterday’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) – after leading the Supervisory Board for more than 16 years. The shareholders elected Michael Boddenberg to the Supervisory Board at yesterday’s AGM.

Michael Boddenberg: “Frankfurt Airport is a leading international hub of great importance not only for the Frankfurt region, but Germany as a whole. As chairman of Fraport’s Supervisory Board, I am very pleased to accompany and support Fraport’s ongoing development. I am convinced – despite the major challenges facing us – that together we will be able to continue Fraport AG’s success story over the long term. By responding quickly and decisively to the current global aviation crisis, we will be able to ensure the company’s future competitiveness. At the same time, we will also keep a watchful eye on the legitimate interests of employees, customers, shareholders and residents alike.”

