Domestic travel is about to boom

While most travel has been put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, May 2020 survey indicates new travel trends lean toward domestic travel.

Revealing what the next step may look like for travelers, most of the survey participants said that they would like to travel soon. They have indicated that a big factor for their decisions will be the health and safety protocols implemented to make them feel protected. Tourist locations in the United States have a big opportunity to capitalize on the pent up demand that should come as travel increases.

Based on a survey conducted in May 2020 of more than 14,000 U.S. and Canadian travelers, it appears that domestic travel becoming the first choice for that demand. While most respondents (75%) are holding off on re-booking any previously cancelled plans, 57% said that if they were to travel in 2020, it would be domestically in the U.S. and Canada.

The opportunity for domestic travel demand increase is not limited to just air travel. While flights aren’t completely ruled out of domestic travel, 43% of respondents said they were interested in taking a road trip in 2020. They also indicated, at 63%, a willingness to drive up to 300 miles for a vacation.

The comprehensive data from this survey shows how eager the travel community is to support their local travel industry. Domestic travel and road trips will be the next big trend once restrictions for COVID-19 are lifted.

#rebuildingtravel