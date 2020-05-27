Lufthansa AG postpones decision on convocation of General Meeting

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG discussed the acceptance of the stabilization package offered by the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) of the Federal Republic of Germany, including the necessary convocation of a General Meeting.

The Supervisory Board has taken note of the conditions currently indicated by the EU Commission. They would lead to a weakening of the hub function at Lufthansa’s home airports in Frankfurt and Munich. The resulting economic impact on the company and on the planned repayment of the stabilization measures, as well as possible alternative scenarios, must be analyzed intensively.

Against this background, the Supervisory Board was unable to approve the stabilization package in connection with the EU conditions. However, the Supervisory Board continues to regard WSF stabilization measures as the only viable alternative for maintaining solvency.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG will not convene an Extraordinary General Meeting for the implementation of the stabilization measures for the time being.

#rebuildingtravel