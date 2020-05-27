Thailand opens for Domestic Tourism

Thailand’s domestic tourism reopening is shaping up to see Bangkok as the hub for an early return of daytrips, staycations and inter-provincial road trips. With over eight million residents coupled with a sprawling megacity catchment with a population base in excess of 15 million, the recovery of the country’s tourist economy is set to be staged from the capital city. Focusing on Bangkok’s closest inter-provincial destinations, last year over 59 million domestic visitors were recorded in data collected from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Given Thailand’s total international visi