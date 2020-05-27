Sandals Corporate University: Higher Education with a Higher Purpose

Always there to greet visitors with a warm smile, the staff at Sandals Resorts is committed to making its guests’ Luxury Included® Vacation the best it can be. But when not on the clock, many employees are also getting a deeper education thanks to the Sandals Corporate University (SCU).

Sandals Corporate University is the company’s regional adult education program for the 10,000 employees of Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts. Since its inception, so many team members have registered with SCU, with certificates issued in internal courses such as customer service, leadership, the art of selling, and professional communications.

The first of its kind in the Caribbean, the SCU certifies staff members currently without formal academic qualifications and provides qualified team members with an avenue to advance their education. Through partnerships with internationally-recognized universities, professional organizations, and local education institutions, the SCU offers programs that range from basic hospitality-specific training to putting them on a learning pathway that can ultimately lead to a masters and/or doctoral degrees.

In addition to receiving practical training in specific disciplines, Sandals Corporate University also focuses on eight key learning objectives. Among these elements are the SCU competency assessment, examining the knowledge, skills and attitudes employees require to perform efficiently; the SCU cross training program, allowing team members to gain inter-departmental experience; Sandals Corporate University “volunteer” hours, which gives team members the opportunity to engage in philanthropy by volunteering through the Sandals Foundation and Sandals EarthGuard; and professional qualifications, providing team members with professional certifications at an international level.

Chairman and Founder, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, along with CEO, Adam Stewart, launched Sandals Corporate University on March 21, 2012 at Sandals Grande Riviera Beach & Villa Golf Resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Through this unique and invaluable educational program, Sandals Resorts strives to make a meaningful impact on its guests’ experiences by guaranteeing the best customer service, attitude, skills, and knowledge from every team member.

