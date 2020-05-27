Global tourism & leisure industry deals total $4.86 billion in April 2020

Total tourism & leisure industry deals for April 2020 worth $4.86 billion were announced globally, according sector’s tracking database..

The value marked an increase of 67.4% over the previous month and a drop of 45.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.86 billion.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 50% over the last 12-month average with 57 deals against the average of 114 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $2.81 billion.

Tourism & leisure industry deals in April 2020: Top deals

The top five tourism & leisure deals accounted for 81.5% of the overall value during April 2020.

The combined value of the top five tourism & leisure deals stood at $3.96 billion, against the overall value of $4.86 billion recorded for the month.

The top five tourism & leisure industry deals tracked in April 2020 were: