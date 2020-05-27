Global tourism & leisure industry deals total $4.86 billion in April 2020
Total tourism & leisure industry deals for April 2020 worth $4.86 billion were announced globally, according sector’s tracking database..
The value marked an increase of 67.4% over the previous month and a drop of 45.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.86 billion.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 50% over the last 12-month average with 57 deals against the average of 114 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $2.81 billion.
Tourism & leisure industry deals in April 2020: Top deals
The top five tourism & leisure deals accounted for 81.5% of the overall value during April 2020.
The combined value of the top five tourism & leisure deals stood at $3.96 billion, against the overall value of $4.86 billion recorded for the month.
The top five tourism & leisure industry deals tracked in April 2020 were:
- Apollo Global Management and Silver Lake Partners’ $1.2 billion private equity deal with Expedia Group
- The $1 billion private equity deal with Airbnb by Silver Lake Management and TPG Sixth Street Partners
- Legend Capital’s $1 billion venture financing of Qingju
- The $400 million venture financing of Via Transportation by Broadscale Group, Ervington Investments- Cyprus, Exor International, 83North Venture Capital, Hearst Ventures, Macquarie Capital (Europe), Mori Trust, Pitango Growth, Planven Investments, RiverPark Ventures and Shell Ventures
- Midnight Acacia Holdings Pte.’s private equity deal with Crown Resorts for $357.42 million.