Domestic markets could offer struggling tourism companies a lifeline

80% of the respondents polled in a COVID-19 consumer survey claiming they are extremely or quite concerned about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a large proportion of the population is expected to also be apprehensive about traveling internationally – even when travel restrictions are lifted.

Furthermore, 76% of respondents said they trusted products made in their own country, which suggests consumers will be receptive to local tourism campaigns, providing an opportunity for companies that are willing to adapt to the current environment and engage with the domestic market.

The domestic market is going to become increasingly important post-COVID-19. Concerns surrounding safety and restrictive measures will limit the ability to travel internationally.

Many holidaymakers will also find themselves with less disposable income due to the impact of coronavirus on the economy.

If tourism operators target these customers, there is every chance there will be a boom in global domestic tourism post-COVID-19.

