Macao Tourism cancels International Fireworks Display Contest due to COVID-19

Due to the global spread of the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (COVID-19), after careful assessment and consideration, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced its cancellation of the 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest originally slated to be held this September and October.

Organized by MGTO, the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (“the Contest”) invited outstanding fireworks teams from worldwide to Macao every year. However, owing to the impact of the pandemic, Macao as well as various countries and regions have adopted different border control measures. The Office was therefore unable to confirm the line-up of contestants in accord with the schedule. It is also estimated that the transportation of fireworks materials and related equipment will be affected. The situation is unfavorable to the preparations for the Contest.

After careful assessment and thorough speculation of various factors, MGTO decided to cancel the Contest this year and other outreach programs including the Student Drawing Contest, Photo Contest, Fireworks Carnival and so forth.

While paying close attention to the course of the pandemic, the Office is planning to readjust its lineup of events in the third and fourth quarters of this year, including the postponement of the 8th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo to September. The Office also intends to reschedule the Macao Light Festival, originally held every December, to an earlier period between late September and October if conditions allow, in accord with the goal of stimulating the economy.

MGTO would like to thank members of the trade, residents and visitors for their kind understanding and support. The Office will continue to join all members of the society in fighting against the spread of infections, while looking forward to unfolding a great diversity of spectacular events and activities once again in the future.

